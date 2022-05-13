Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tenneco worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

