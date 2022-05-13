Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 500.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,389 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of VMware by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

