Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.