Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after acquiring an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 202,795 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $3.78 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

