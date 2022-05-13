Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,590 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $231.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.