Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Neenah worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Neenah during the third quarter worth $196,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

NYSE:NP opened at $39.03 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neenah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neenah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.