Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,858 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,626. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Shares of STE stock opened at $218.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

