Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,944 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,944 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

