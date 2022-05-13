Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) PT Lowered to 710.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 780.00 to 710.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PANDY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pandora A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $812.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,509. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

