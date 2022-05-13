Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 12,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 614,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $772,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,228,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,836,146. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

