Paradice Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,878 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions makes up 4.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Univar Solutions worth $100,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 698,463 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,247,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 368,851 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $406,520 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $3,976,500. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

