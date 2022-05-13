Paradice Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical comprises 1.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Orthofix Medical worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after buying an additional 33,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OFIX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 90,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

