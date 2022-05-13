Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $48.66 Million Stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,117,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,562 shares during the period. Vintage Wine Estates comprises about 2.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 6.81% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $48,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.92.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock traded up 0.16 on Friday, hitting 7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 354,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,940. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.60 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is 9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $492.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.78.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 83.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 81.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.