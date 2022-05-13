Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 57,746 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,746 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,711,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yandex by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,294,000 after buying an additional 139,935 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Yandex by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 171,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the third quarter worth about $342,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

