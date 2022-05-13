Paradice Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,155 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for 3.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $73,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $4,398,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 329,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,440. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

