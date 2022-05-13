Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 365,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 71,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 152,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SSNC stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.