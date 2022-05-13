Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $5,036,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

