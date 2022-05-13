Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 96,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.13.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

