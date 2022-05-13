Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $997,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

