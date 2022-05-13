Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after buying an additional 501,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

