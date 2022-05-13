Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50.

