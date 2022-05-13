Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $942,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

