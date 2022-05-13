Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after buying an additional 3,128,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 172.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,457,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 294.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,297,000 after buying an additional 312,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Guardant Health stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

