Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $225.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.74 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.