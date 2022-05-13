Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,730 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

