Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $841,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.19 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.