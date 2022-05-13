Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $244.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

