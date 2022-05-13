Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.77. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.20 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

