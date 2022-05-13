Pardes Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDS opened at $5.25 on Friday. Pardes Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

