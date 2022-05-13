Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKOH. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 107,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,019. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $174.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
