Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKOH. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 107,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,019. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $174.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.