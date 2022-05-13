Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patria Investments had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 34.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.
Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -0.08. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 69.57%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
