Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patria Investments had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 34.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -0.08. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

