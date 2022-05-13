Paul Yoonku Cho Sells 3,536 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.99. 288,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $13,421,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $6,039,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $7,412,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

