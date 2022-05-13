Paul Yoonku Cho Sells 3,536 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.99. 288,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.06.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
