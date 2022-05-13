Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 11,966,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,573. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

