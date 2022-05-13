PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.73

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as low as $10.14. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 10,629 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in PCM Fund by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

