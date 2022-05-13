PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.73

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as low as $10.14. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 10,629 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
