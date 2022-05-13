PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.06 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.