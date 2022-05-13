PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Buy Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Noble Financial currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PDS Biotechnology to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.34.

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $7,128,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $4,913,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 311,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

