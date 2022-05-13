PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 645,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,544. The company has a market cap of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.34. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDSB shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

