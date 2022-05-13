PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
PDSB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,818. The company has a market cap of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $17.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
