Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 473,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,751,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

