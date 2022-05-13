Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 110.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

