Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.94.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL opened at C$48.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.03. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. Insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $490,615 over the last three months.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.