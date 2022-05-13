Pendle (PENDLE) Trading 37.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Pendle has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $8.95 million and $556,885.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00540694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,932.92 or 1.82791366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,950% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

