PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PMT. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,932,000 after purchasing an additional 67,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

