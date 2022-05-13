PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. 32,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,376. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.