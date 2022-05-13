Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 2,181,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,905. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 172.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $578,970. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $827,173,000 after acquiring an additional 388,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,487 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,013 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 62,843 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

