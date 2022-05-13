Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE PFGC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 2,181,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,905. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 172.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89.
PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $827,173,000 after acquiring an additional 388,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,487 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,013 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 62,843 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter.
About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.