Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.40 EPS.
Perrigo stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,763. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -297.14%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perrigo (PRGO)
