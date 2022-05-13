Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.40 EPS.

Perrigo stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,763. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

