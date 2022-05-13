PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Holdings Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,719,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,583,000 after buying an additional 251,630 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,726,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,417,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 493,698 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,415,000 after purchasing an additional 465,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,791,000 after purchasing an additional 167,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $49.81.

