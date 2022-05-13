PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGTI. TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.35.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

