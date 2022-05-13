Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 11,138 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,352,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $294,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,028,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 406,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,545. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

