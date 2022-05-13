Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.31% of Booking worth $301,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $468,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 41.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $45.15 on Friday, hitting $2,098.20. 9,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,201. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,310.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 166.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

